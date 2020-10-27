













Jackie Lee Gleason





April 11, 1935- October 21, 2020







Jack went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020, at the age of 85. Jack was born in Guide Rock, NE to Milton and Cleta (Sabin) Gleason on April 11, 1935He is preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, three brothers LaVaile (Rosy), Lyle (Stub), Robert (Bob) and his son in law Dan Cusiter. Jack is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Teri and son in law Curt, Jeff and daughter in law Pam, and Julie as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.After serving 4 years in the navy, Jack drove to Orland, CA to visit his grandmother where he met his future bride, Sharon Lee Troxel. They were married on July 25, 1959 and eventually settled down to raise their family in Red Bluff, CA.Jack ran a successful Apiary business in Red Bluff for many years and was always active in his community. His community service included working on the school board for Lassen View School, serving as a deacon in his church and coaching baseball for the Red Bluff Little League. In 1974 Jack coached his Little League Braves to an undefeated season and earned the privilege of then coaching that years Little League All Star team. He went on to lead 12 boys through a magical summer that culminated in playing in the finals of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. Although they eventually lost to Taiwan it was a feat that is still talked about in Red Bluff today.Jack was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who dearly loved his family and always put their needs before his. He will be sorely missed.For anyone interested there will be a public viewing on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Sweet - Olsen Family Mortuary located at 825 A Street, Orland, CA from 1pm - 4pm. There will also be a graveside service on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2pm in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff, CA. Anybody interested in paying their respects to this amazing man are welcome.