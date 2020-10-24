Jacqueline Elaine Keith "Jacky" age 74 passed away Peacefully, On August 21, 2020 in Glide Oregon.





Jacqueline Elaine Lander was born to the late Vear Isham Lander and Rose Elizabeth Rogers in Red Bluff Ca.





Jacky was a loving Mother and Person. Everyone that met your mother said she was a strong and feisty person. Jacky will be missed by all who met her.





She will be lovingly laid to rest on October 24 th on





Saturday at Oak Hills Cemetery at 1:00p.m.





After the ceremony family and friends are invited to come to Cone Grove Park for a Celebration





of live and get together.



