JACQUELYN LORRAINE BAKER
1929 - 2020
September 9, 1929 - August 29, 2020




Jacquelyn (Jackie) Baker passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, at the age of 90, at Oakdale Heights Senior Living, in Redding, CA. She was born on September 9, 1929.


Jackie lived her entire life in Cottonwood, CA. She graduated from Anderson Union High School in 1946. 1n 1949 she married Harry A. Baker, and they had two children, Gregory Baker and Claudia Knerr, both of Cottonwood. They ranched and farmed on the Baker Ranch in Cottonwood. Jackie was active in local community organizations and was a 4H Leader for many years. Her passion was agriculture where she was a member of Tehama County Farm Bureau (serving as a Director, President, and as a State Director of California Farm Bureau Federation). She was also a member of Tehama County Cattlewomen (serving a term as President, and receiving the honor of being named Cowbelle of the Year in 2007). In 2011 she received the Woman of the Year award from Doug LaMalfa.


Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harry A. Baker, and her parents, William and Virginia Rose. She is survived by her sister, Virginia-Lee (Pete) Lambert; son, Greg (Susan) Baker and daughter, Claudia Knerr. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Amy (Josh) Pavlovich, Jesse (Amanda) Knerr, and Monty (Dana) Baker, along with 7 great grandchildren: Shelby Knerr; Sadie Rose, Korben and Makayla Pavlovich; and Hayden, Emmie and Abigail Baker.


A private, family graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at later date. In lieu of flowers, if anyone wishes, donations may be made to: Tehama County Farm Bureau Harry and Jackie Baker Scholarship, 275 Sale Lane, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Arrangements are being handled by Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001.

Published in Daily News on Sep. 11, 2020.
