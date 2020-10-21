JAMES ALLEN JOHN MAKI
8/12/1943 – 10/10/2020
James A. Maki, 77, passed away October 10, 2020. A long-term Red Bluff resident and retired Realtor and Civil Engineer. James, "Jim", was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. And migrated to California after release from the US Army.
Jim was an avid member of the local Civil War Re-enactors Group and participated in several local civic projects to help promote the wellbeing of the City of Red Bluff.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Erickson-Maki, her family and daughter, Kellene Torrey.
A memorial service will be held when conditions allow for travel and social gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.