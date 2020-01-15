|
JAMES BENDINGER
July 31, 1944 ~ December 29, 2019
James "Jim" Bendinger was born 7~31~1944 in Oakland, California to Jack Bendinger and Margaret (Carter) Bendinger. He married Faye Benner 2~24~1972 and they would have celebrated 48 years of marriage, but he succumbed to dementia 12~29~2019.
Jim was a man of many talents in no particular order; he possessed a zest in all his endeavors. He enjoyed working on and building hot Volkswagen engines; his ultimate favorite was his 1965 beige VW (Volksy) which was capable of going where other SUV's feared to go. Yearly, Jim attended the "Bug-A-Rama in Sacramento buying, swapping parts and ideas with participants and enjoying the "bug" races. His mechanical skills and expertise were shared with and passed onto his son Brandon.
Jim was a good cook, but he loved baking more. He would pick all fruits for his delicious cobblers, making up new recipes as he went along. Many years he provided cookies for family and friends for any holiday. Heck, he loved baking so much that if it was a Sunday, that was reason enough to bake. His cooking and baking skills were shared and passed onto his daughter, LeAnne.
Jim was an avid hunter from an early age. For a number of years, he shared a private duck hunting club on the Vina Plains, a very hot area on the Pacific Flyway. He had a talent for talking to the ducks and geese, coaxing them in for many successful hunts. He was a highly successful turkey, quail and dove hunter as well. Jim helped patrol a large hunt club in Tehama Co. which he was privileged to have hunting rights. He was able to tag many bucks; one of which was featured in the Eastman's hunting magazine. Eastman's features elite hunters only so he was quite proud of that. All his hunting ventures were shared with his wife Faye, his ultimate hunting buddy. Jim was an awesome fur trapper (harvester) for many years, again sharing the art of trapping with anyone taking an interest in the trade.
His childhood years were spent in Humbug Valley (Plumas Co.) which became his passion for the rest of his life. He appreciated the valley and was proud of his wife's ancestral roots and history in the valley. He knew every acre of the lands and the rich Maidu Indian history. Jim always loved learning Indian history, which took he and his family to Tulelake many summers roaming "Captain Jack's Stronghold". He later spent time in Hoopa with the Yurok and Karuk Indians where he was invited to their cultural activities (don't recall how he made this happen). He participated in learning to make hats and baskets out of pine needles. Jim was a highly respected and trusted person whom the natives invited in and allowed to participate in and catalog ruins in archaeological sites. He assisted the Redding Rancheria in ceremonial rites and was gifted an authentic Indian flute. He wanted to learn to play the flute so badly, and badly he did even with lessons.
Jim was a real kind and honest man and we were so fortunate to have shared our lives with him. We can now appreciate where he is, enjoying all his passions in a place where there are no boundaries or limits, riding the trap line on his much wanted black horse "Giddy-Up". Happy trails til we join with you again. We love you and will miss you forever.
Jim is survived by his wife Faye, son Brandon (Melissa) Bendinger of Red Bluff, LeAnne (John) Reynolds of Roseburg, OR, and grandchildren Cody Bendinger of Red Bluff, Sydney Reynolds of Nashville, TN and Hunter Reynolds of Roseburg, OR. Many, many cousins survive him, along with 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to: Maidu Summit Consortium, 289 Main St. #7, Chester, CA 96020
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 18th, 2020 @ 1:00pm at the Belle Mill Cemetery in Paynes Creek, California. A family gathering will follow at Brandon's home in Red Bluff, California.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020