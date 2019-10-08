|
James "Jim" Edward Holtdorf
August 7, 1935 - September 22, 2019
James "Jim" Edward Holtdorf, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, with his family at his side, in Red Bluff, CA, from complications related to Alzheimer's Dementia. Jim was born in Iowa Aug. 7, 1935, to Ben and Helen Holtdorf. He grew up in Iowa, where his father was a banker and mayor, and his mother enjoyed being a hatter, or milliner, in hat sales. Jim loved being in the high school marching band and orchestra, especially since this is where he met Betty Novotny, who later became his wife of 65 fun loving years. James leaves behind a son, Mark E Holtdorf; a daughter, Karen K Holtdorf; and a wife, Betty M Holtdorf, all of Red Bluff, CA.
James believed in working as a team which included his start of selling shoes at 16 years old with Wohl Shoe Company in Iowa, eventually landing him (and family) in 1969 to Calif. with Macy's California, managing 14 shoe departments! It was at this point in his journey Jim received a prized company award for being "Man of The Year" in 1970. In 1977, Jim and Betty moved to Red Bluff and became owners of RyDel's Shoes until they retired. Throughout his entire life Jim treated those around him with respect, and expected respect in return. A gentleman's handshake meant something.
Chapel services will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 11th at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers: 816 Walnut St, Red Bluff, CA 96080. A Celebration of Life will follow at Masonic Vesper Lodge: 822 Main St, Red Bluff, CA 96080.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019