













James Lawrence Wilson





- March 12,2020







Passed in peace at his home in Red Bluff, CA on Tuesday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 66. Preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Marjorie and younger sister Elizabeth Ann. He is survived by older brother Randy, son Marc, his wife Katie, two granddaughters, one grandson and a niece and nephew. Jim loved the mountains and being outside with open space around him. He enjoyed sports and competition, he was a League Champion in diving and wrestling at Sierra High School in central California. His love of the outdoors set the course of his career. First as a logger, operating heavy equip, driving logging trucks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains Not afraid of new adventures moved to Alaska. There worked as a welder/fabricator, skipper of a 40' by 120' barge during the Exxon Valdez oil spill. Then on to the North Slope where one job was driving a 146' lowbed with 13 axles that had a push and pull trucks to help it over the Brooks Range. Returning to CA in 2000, going to work for CAL FIRE in 2002, first at Spanish Flat FFS and then finishing his career at Ishi Camp in Red Bluff. It was during this time he served many years in the Spring as an Adjunct Instructor for new Equip Operators at the CAL FIRE Academy in Ione. Jim retired in December of 2015 and was a resident of Red Bluff for 15 years