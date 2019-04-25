Services Graveside service 10:00 AM Sunset Hill Cemetery 4470 Oren Avenue Corning , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Jobe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Milton "Jim" Jobe

Obituary Condolences Flowers













James "Jim" Milton Jobe





December 9, 1923 - April 22, 2019









With the passing of Jim Jobe on April 22, 2019, in Red Bluff, California, another one of the few remaining veterans of W.W. II was lost. Jim was born on December 9, 1923, to J. Lester and Alberta (Stringfield) Jobe. He was born at home, on his parent's ranch west of Coming, where he also grew up. His early education was received in the little Independent, one-room country school; followed by graduation from Corning Union High School in 1941. During the spring semester of 1942, he attended Forest Service School in Mt. Shasta and was employed by them as a fire fighter in El Dorado County during the summer of 1942. When fire season ended, Jim enlisted in the Navy. While stationed at the U.S. Naval Training Station at Farragut, Idaho in 1943, he met and married his wife, Jean Ruth Smith. Shortly after their marriage, Jim was sent to the Pacific Theater, where he served on the LST 222 and the invasion of Saipan.





Upon being discharged from the Navy, Jim returned with his family to Corning, where he and his father farmed and raised sheep together. Later, he acquired his grandparents, Theodore Milton and Hannah Jobe's ranch and raised alfalfa hay, permanent pasture, and olives. On this ranch, Jim and Jean raised five children: Carol, Allen, Cathy, Wayne and Bruce. Along with operating the family ranches, Jim worked for the Tehama County Road Department as an equipment operator for twenty-nine years, retiring in 1987.





After Jim's retirement, he traveled the United States and Canada. He especially enjoyed cruises, having discovered his love of the sea while in the Navy. One of his long time dreams was fulfilled in 2012, when he boarded a cruise ship to Hawaii for a return trip to Pearl Harbor, where he had been stationed during W.W. II and to see Waikiki Beach without barbwire and military personnel.





Jim was very active in the community, becoming a member of the Olivet Mason Lodge #205 F&AM in Coming in 1960, serving as Master in 1969 and receiving his 50- year pin in 2010. He was a life member of the Corning VFW Post# 4218 and a long time member of the Independent Grange #470; a 47-year member of the Red Bluff Elks Club #1250 and many other organizations. Also for more than 30 years, Jim was a volunteer member of the chain and marker crew for the Coming High School football games. During his life Jim enjoyed hunting, snow and water skiing, square and ballroom dancing and was an avid ballroom dancer until the age of ninety-two.





Jim was predeceased by his wife, Jean of 52 years, daughters, Carol Carter and Cathy Van Rooyen and his infant sister, Ellen Alberta Jobe. He is survived by three sons, Allen (Geneva), Wayne (Rhonda Davies), and Bruce Jobe all of Corning; longtime friend and companion, Opal Mendenhall of Red Bluff; ten grandchildren and eight great­ grandchildren.





Jim died on April 22, 2019, in Red Bluff, California at the age of 95 years. In all those years, except for his time in the Navy and shortly after, he only moved from the house in which he was born and raised on Coming Road, to directly across the road into his grandparent's former home, where he lived the rest of his life.





He will be sadly missed by all, but always loved and remembered in our hearts.





A graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery at 4470 Oren Avenue in Coming on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 am. A reception will immediately follow at the Coming Senior Citizen Center at 1015 Fourth Avenue in Corning.





In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Published in Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries