JAMES PAUL LONSBERRY
With saddened hearts we announce that James Paul Lonsberry of Red Bluff passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 25 at 8:55 pm. He was 81 years old. He is survived by his last living sibling Rosie of Oroville California; each of his children Anne Lonsberry, Wendy Lonsberry, Amy Lonsberry, and Jimmy Lonsberry of Red Bluff, California. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; James, Chris, Robert, Jamie, Alicia, Katherine, Matthew, Tommy, Daniel, Emily, Brandy, Amber, and Michael as well as several great-grandchildren. He was well liked and loved by everyone that knew him. He was "Pops" to everyone. Pops was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at his home in Red Bluff California at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019