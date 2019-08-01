|
|
JAMES (JIM) RICHELIEU
July 14, 1938 ~ July 28, 2019
Following a courageous battle with ALS, Jim went to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, July 28th with his wonderful sons and wife at his side.
Jim was born on July 14, 1938 & raised on a working farm in Dairyville. Right after high school, Jim joined the Navy & spent 3 yrs on an Aircraft Carrier. After the service he went to Chico State earning a teaching credential & became a teacher at the high shool he graduated from in Red Bluff. After a brief teaching career, Jim joined his dad, Virgil in the construction business, eventually going out on his own & building numerous commercial buildings and some beautiful custom homes.
Jim had many hobbies including flying his Mooney to many golf and tennis tournaments. He had a passion for golf and was a Wilcox Oaks Golf member for over 33 years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, making numerous trips to fish Alaska waters. Jim also enjoyed snow & water sking & traveling with his wife & many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Neva and Virgil Richelieu and his brother Bob.
He is survived by his wife, Barb and his 2 sons, Dan & Steve, brother Fred and sister Gladys Wooden, plus numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews & extended families.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mercy Hospice and to Dr. McDaniels, his wonderful doctor of 45 years. Jim will have a private family burial on Sat., August 3rd at 2pm, followed by a reception for all family and friends at 3pm at the Veteran's Memorial Hall on Oak St. in Red Bluff.
In lieu of flowers, it would please Jim if any donations could be made to the ALS research center at 1315 Alhambra Blvd. Suite 210, Sacramento. CA 95816.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019