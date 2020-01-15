|
|
JAMES ROBERT EDWARDS
James Robert Edwards passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at a place he enjoyed being at the most, Home.
James will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, proud patriot, US Navy and Army veteran, raconteur, and comedian. He will also be remembered for his strong work ethic, legendary attention to detail and recordkeeping, his love for ketchup and all things science fiction.
James is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and throughout his military career earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and several Letters of Commendation. James was born and raised in Red Bluff, CA, one of three children of Hiram and Mary Edwards. As a child he loved to go camping, hunting, and fishing and as he grew older, loved to play dominoes and tell jokes with his family and friends, and became passionate for restoring cars which included a 1969 Mustang, and most recently where he spent countless hours, a 1949 Military Jeep Willys.
James is survived by his wife, Huyen Edwards and two children and spouses, Robert and Schandia Edwards, and Nancy and Gilbert Hernandez, sister Judy Redmon, and brother John Edwards. He also leaves behind four grandchildren who he loved dearly, Gabriel Hernandez, Olivia Hernandez, Cameron Edwards and Sofia Edwards.
Services will be held January 20th at 10:30 am at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020