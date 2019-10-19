|
|
JAMES "DANNY" STEVENS
Sept 27, 1947 - October 15, 2019
Dan Stevens left us on Tuesday Oct 15, 2019, with loved ones by his side, after battling health issues. He is survived by his mother, Dorthey Stevens, son Kyle Stevens (Elizabeth Stevens) daughters Shelley Conoly (Jeremy Conoly) and Heather Whelan; Fiancé Pam Meranda and grandchildren Colton Conoly, Trenton Conoly, Zane Stevens and Zoey Stevens. He graduated from Corning high school in 1965 and then graduated Chico State where he was a force on the football field and the track. He then went on to play football for the Houston Oilers, the Montreal Allouetts, and the Twin City Cougars. He coached football at Saint Mary's College in Moraga and track at San Ramon High School. He then coached football at Gridley High School and then at Acalanes High School in Lafayette CA. He then retired to his hometown of Corning. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him. Graveside services will be held at Corning Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd at 11 am.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019