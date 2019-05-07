













JAMES T. HIXSON





February 28, 1922 ~ April 28, 2019









James T. Hixson died Sunday April 28th in Red Bluff Ca. at age 97. He was born on February 27, 1922 to Bernard and Willie Hixson in Daisy, Tennessee. He had 6 brothers and sisters. Grandpa Bernard lost the family farm due to the depression and relocated the family to the Phoenix-Mesa area of Arizona. JT joined the Civilian Conservation Corp to help the family financially. He was stationed north of Phoenix and was then transferred to Las Cruces New Mexico where he finished high school while fulfilling his CCC obligations.





World War II broke out and he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS South Dakota (BB57) one of 4 South Dakota class battleships built in the 1930's. His ship was active both in the Atlantic and Pacific campaigns, causing such carnage against the Japanese in the South Pacific that the Department of Defense would not allow it's name to be released to newspapers, instead calling it "Battleship X" so the Japanese could not target it.





Returning to The United States he met Gladys Laverne Stewart and As Dad would tell us they got married 2 months later with only $75.00 to their name.





JT and Gladys had four children, James T. Hixson Jr., W. Gladys Hixson(Schalm), Robert Stewart Hixson, and John Edward Hixson(deceased).





After 26 years on active duty and having served in WWII, and the Korean and Vietnamese campaigns he retired from the Navy.





Dad was was active in Boy Scouts, Rotary, Church and The Masonic Lodge and other community activities. In their retirement he and Gladys liked to travel.





He is survived by his son James Jr., daughter W. Gladys, son Robert and daughter-in-law Laurie and many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will sorely miss him.





There will be a family viewing 4 to 5 PM, followed by a public viewing 5 to 8 PM on Friday evening, May 10th Hoyt-Cole Chapel of The Flowers, 816 Walnut St. Red Bluff, Ca.





A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11th, 2019 at First Christian Church in Red Bluff, Ca. at 3:30 PM.