Jamie Mae Talley-Sanchez, (Mae-me) nickname 44 years old, Resident of Eureka, CA.


Jamie is survived by her husband Javier Sanchez, Daughter Stacia Phillips, Son Leighton Walker, 3 grandchildren Karsyn, Sebastian, and Cooper. Son-in-law Chris Greco. Her mother Terry Talley, 5 sisters Dawn Talley Tiffanny Zeitner, Sarah Talley, Kristy Hernandez, and Stacy Domoe and several nieces and nephews. She is Pre-deceased by sister Cindy Talley, father and grandparents. Celebration of life will be held at the Tehama County Fairgrounds, 650 Antelope Blvd. on January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
