Jones Mortuary
115 S Main Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
707-263-5389
JASON EDWARD BELVEAL


1969 - 2020
JASON EDWARD BELVEAL


April 7, 1969 ~ February 16, 2020




Jason Edward Belveal, 50, of Lucerne, California, lost his battle with cancer February 16, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Jason was born on April 7, 1969 in Fremont, California to Lawrence (deceased) and Carol (deceased). He spent most of his life in Red Bluff, California, and that is where he called home. Jason moved to Lucerne, CA after graduating with a bachelor's degree in physics from Chico State, where he started his career with the Upper Lake High School in their Science department. Jason's favorite quote "You must be the change you want to see in the world." -Gandhi.


Jason is survived by his wife Jenifer Belveal, his son Jake Belveal; daughter Ashley Green; sister Tracy Belveal and brother Paul Warnecke.


In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Upper Lake High School Science Department (707) 275-2338


Care entrusted to Jones Mortuary 115 S. Main St. Lakeport, CA 95453 (707) 263-5389
Published in Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020
