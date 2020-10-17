













Jean V. Allen





December 30, 1927 - October 5, 2020







Jean V. Allen died peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1927 in Lyle, WA and grew up on rural Washington and the Oregon coast. Jean was married to Edward Allen from 1946 until his death in 2001. They moved to Red Bluff in 1954 where Jean worked alongside her husband as his legal secretary until they both retired in 1999.Jean was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild, the Vestry, and the Episcopal Church Women. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over fifty years, and she served as a volunteer for the Tehama County Sheriff's STARS. A large circle of friends and extended family treasured her warm generosity, her intelligence and humor, and her conscientious values. Jean remained optimistic and grateful for her family, friends, and life to the very end. She was beloved by all who had the great good fortune to know her.Jean is survived by her children: Larry Parker (Mary), Edward Allen, Jr. (Celeste), Mary Vath, and Jennifer Metherd (Michael); grandchildren: John Parker, Linda LeSueur, Edward Allen III, Kelda Mikkelson Vath, Tim Allen, Carrie Stirling Vath, and Millicent Johnson; and 13 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held when conditions allow for travel and social gatherings.