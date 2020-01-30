|
JEANIE TAYLOR HAMPTON BORING BROWN
December 28, 1926 ~ January 7, 2020
Jeanie predeceased by her parents, Earl Taylor and Edith Slater, brother Ed Taylor Harley Hampton II, sister Arilla Aubrey. Jeanie's husband and love of her life Bobby Brown (Bob) passed in 2003. She missed him every day. Praise God they are together again. Praise God.
Surviving daughters, Kay Harris (Larry) Redding, Eve Brown (Darwin), Red Bluff, Jane Wilder, Los Molinos. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Dear friend and caretaker Kathy Sullivan, whom took care of Jeanine for 16 years and became a part of the family. Her BFF Karen Wagner.
Jeanie graduated from Shasta High School in 1945. Jeanie had an exciting life. She lived and worked in fourteen states and retired at seventy-five.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020