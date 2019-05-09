













JEANNINE LEA BENNETT





1929 ~ 2019









Jeannine Bennett always had a twinkle in her eye and smile on her face. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she passed away peacefully on Easter, April 21, 2019 in Red Bluff CA.





Jeannine was born July 1929 in Las Flores, CA. She graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1947. She started a long career at Pacific Telephone Company where she worked for 36 years before retiring. Jeannine was active in social circles, crab feeds and Telephone Pioneers of America. She helped husband Marvin Bennett support the City of Anderson, and the Anderson Fire Department, where they lived 32 years before moving back to Red Bluff.





She married the love of her life, husband Marvin P. Bennett on November 22, 1953. Throughout her lifetime Jeannine enjoyed vacationing with Marvin, family and friends, traveling the world to many destinations. The Hawaiian Islands held a special place in her heart. Jeannine was gracious and gregarious, who loved people, whether socializing or playing card games, she always enjoyed entertaining and being with others. She had a love of flowers and birds, especially hummingbirds.





Jeannine is survived by daughter Pam Lindsay and husband Mike, son Orin Bennett and wife Claire and three Grandchildren, Alicia Naiman and husband Darren, Todd Bennett and wife Amy, Stacey Lynch and husband Steve. Jeannine was especially proud of her 6 great grandchildren, Parker, Nick, Clyde, Josie, Lauren and Landon.





Services will be privately held at the Northern CA Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA. Published in Daily News on May 9, 2019