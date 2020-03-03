Daily News Obituaries
JEFF L. WALKER


1955 - 2020
JEFF L. WALKER


February 11, 1955 ~ February 26, 2020




Jeff Walker, born on February 11, 1955, passed away on February 26, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Red Bluff.


He was predeceased by his parents, Tom and Frankie Walker. He is survived by his sister Mindy Jenkins and husband Scott, of Rancho Murieta, CA. He is also survived by his niece Sara Lowry and husband Tracy, of McKinney TX, his nephew Giordan Jenkins and wife Bianca of West Sacramento, two grand nieces Savanna and Camila, two grand nephews, Landon and Lawson.


For many years Jeff was proudly employeed maintaining the rest stop north of Red Bluff. He was active in Special Olympics, Peoples First and the Red Bluff Round-up Parade.


He was very loved by all, and will be sorely missed.


A celebration of his life will be Friday, March 6th at 11:00am, at Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers, 816 Walnut St., Red Bluff, CA.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
