JESSICA "JESSE" MILLER


1936 - 2020
Jessica "Jesse" Miller born June 1, 1936, passed away at her home in Acampo, CA, surrounded by family on Jan. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Becky and son Brian Miller. She is survived by her sons Michael Miller (Alice), and David Miller, 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children.


For many years Jesse served Red Bluff Eastern Star, Mother Advisor Rainbow Girls, 4H Leader Los Molinos & El Camino.


She is loved and missed by all who knew her.


Graveside service March 21, 11:ooam, Tehama Cemetery, All welcome.


We who had the great blessing of her patience, love and guidance will forever be grateful...here's to you!.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020
