Jill South Haakonson of Red Bluff, California, died, September 10, 2020, at Red Bluff Health Care Center. A native and lifelong resident of Red Bluff, Jill Haakonson was born to Roy & Rose Sells South in June 26, 1923. Jill graduated from Red Bluff High School; she worked at the Air Defense Factory during WW II.Jill married Robert A. Haakonson from Red Bluff. Both were charter members of Community Baptist Church. Together they served their community in PTA and Robert served as a School Board Member. Jill taught piano for 10 years and Good News Clubs with Child Evangelism Fellowship. As a wife for 56 years, Jill and Robert had six children: Jackie Gore, David, Daryl, Anita Bacon, Rae Ann Taylor, Mark. Jill Haakonson is survived by 16 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, you may send your memorial gift toor CHILD EVANGELISM FELLOWSHIP INC. PO Box 348 Warrenton, MO 63383.