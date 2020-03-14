|
|
JOANNE YVONNE (STAHNKE) MARTIN
February 19, 1932 ~ March 2, 2020
JoAnne Yvonne (Stahnke) Martin was born on February 19, 1932 in Mesa, Arizona to Mr. Herbert and Mrs. Lydia (Stille) Stahnke. Her brother, Jerry, was born three years after JoAnne. Herbert spent three consecutive summers earning his Ph.D. at Iowa State, while the family lived on Lydia's parents' Iowa farm. In fact, JoAnne was named after these grandparents whose names were Joseph and Anna. JoAnne has many fond memories of her times at the farm, where they subsequently visited often.
The family moved to Tempe, AZ, then a tiny town, where her father became chair of the Zoology Department at Arizona State University. Due to the fact that he was a world renowned venomologist, JoAnne had many strange animals in her life from a de-glanded pet skunk to scorpions that she would milk for their venom! She had a yellow cat which she named "Yelly", and she took care of her father's lab mice! Lydia was a stay at home mom until JoAnne was in 3rd grade, when Lydia went back to work as a teacher to help with the war effort (leaving no men behind to teach). This left JoAnne to do the cooking and housework and caring for Jerry, thus also helping with the war effort.
JoAnne became a leader and was always the top student in her classes as well as president of her classes and school. She was an accomplished dancer (she could even tap dance), pianist and violinist. She was very involved in her American Baptist church and played sports including tennis and basketball, and this was before girls were playing much basketball. She graduated valedictorian of Tempe Union High School and was recognized for her many successes with the Daughters of the American Revolution Award. She went on to nursing school at Arizona State University, earning a Bachelor's of Science at a time when no four year nursing degrees existed, and she graduated summa cum laude. During her nursing instruction, she assisted a doctor in inserting a needle several inches into her father's neck for a given treatment. She so excelled in nursing that as a new graduate she was made charge nurse over a 30 patient floor.
It was during her college years that she met and fell forever in love with William Henry Martin at their church youth group. William (Bill) was studying to become a physician, and so once married, JoAnne was able to use her love of nursing as a vehicle for financing Bill's medical schooling in St. Louis.
When her first of four children was born, JoAnne retired from nursing (but kept her license active until she was 65!) to become a full time mother and housewife. They eventually landed in their hometown, Red Bluff, CA where they raised their children and became deeply involved with the community. JoAnne used her leadership skills as PTA president, homeroom mom, chair of various church committees, and much more. She served as church organist for 40 years. Also, to know JoAnne is to know her love for gardening. And she kept her garden beautiful her entire life.
As her children began leaving home, JoAnne pursued other aspirations. She founded Lifeline in Tehama County, allowing senior citizens to request medical help by simply pushing a button. She also continued loving children, as she assisted with grandchildren as well as others, including Rosa Calderon in Red Bluff. She adored visits from Rinku and Pompa Mahata's (whom they knew from India) children, Fiona and Danny, much later in life in Sacramento.
After Bill retired, the two of them embarked upon medical mission trips, traveling to remote parts of Thailand and India. Besides nursing, JoAnne taught piano and cared for children. They provided medical care while learning much and making treasured friendships.
As they were a team on the mission field, so they were in all of life. JoAnne was truly the "wind beneath the wings" of Bill, maintaining home and family while Bill worked the long hours of a family practice physician. They led high school youth group, were Kiwanis Camp doctor and nurse, and were a song leader/pianist duo. Church and Christian faith were a huge part of their life together. They did much traveling with their children and then together as empty nesters and with all the grandchildren. They both had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed that to the fullest, entertaining guests until the end.
JoAnne loved her four children and was, in their words, "the best mother in the world", and they told her so often. She adored her 12 grandchildren-and they adored her- and was so proud of her four great grandchildren. She had the ability to encourage each child and grandchild in their uniqueness. Her family was truly her number one pride and joy.
Also, she has had many wonderful friendships. Some lasted nearly her entire lifetime, some were very new. All were treasured.
JoAnne may be best remembered by many people as the person behind the scenes who really cared about them as individuals with complete and sincere empathy. She would quietly seek to help people in need, whether that meant taking them a dinner or providing support in other ways. Even at the end, she was making sure people had a chair or weren't missing work because of her. She taught us through her example, grace, humility, humor and unconditional love.
She will be missed and is survived by: Dr. and Mrs. Gary and Nancy Martin and their three children, Eric, Katie and Will and Katie's fiancé Aaron Bailey; Mr. and Mrs. Rick and Judy Spencer and their three children, Kelly, Amy and Dr. Nick Sakis, and Dr. Julie Spencer; Mr. and Mrs. Don and Linda Ramirez and their two children, Christian and Elle; Mr. and Mrs. Don and Karen Clark and their four children, Laura, Lexie, Sally and James; great grandchildren Ashton Ramirez and Tina, Angelo, and Ricky Sakis; and also very close cousins Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Kathee Stahnke.
JoAnne died on March 2, 2020 at 10:22 pm due to a GI infection. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She joined her husband, Bill, who preceded her in death on March 29, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to do something for someone who could use your help with their children or their health, or plant a flower to beautify a corner of the earth, or a memorial donation may be made to RBJUHSD and mailed to: Scholarships; Red Bluff Joint Union High School District; 1525 Douglas St.; Red Bluff, CA 96080
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service on Sunday March 29 at 2:00 pm at Clarksburg Community Church. Please RSVP to [email protected] for address and details.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020