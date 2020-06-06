













Jocelyn Clair (J.C.) Olander





1960 - April 30, 2020







Jocelyn Clair (J.C.) Olander passed away the evening of April 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was diagnosed with metastatic cancer one year ago. In between periods of treatment, she spent her final year traveling to lands foreign and domestic, walking the beaches of Santa Cruz and spending time with family. Jocelyn was born in Ithaca, New York, in 1960 to parents Nancy and Harvey Olander. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University where she double-majored in French and Italian. She went on to obtain her Juris Doctorate from U.C. Davis in 1985. Because of her love for animals, she furthered her education with a Veterinary Technician Certificate from Cosumnes River College, and also found time to obtain her teaching credentials. A true renaissance woman, Jocelyn had many and varied interests and skills. She played several musical instruments and sang in local choral groups. Jocelyn and her husband, Randy Potter, started the Flying Goat Fiber Farm where they raised Pygora goats. Jocelyn was proficient in processing the wool derived from the goats into knittable yarn. Her knitted creations won several blue ribbons and a Best of Show at the county fair. Jocelyn also volunteered at and supported local pet rescue organizations. Jocelyn specialized in juvenile dependency and bankruptcy law in Tehama County. Her intelligent, thoughtful and calm approach to advocacy earned her the respect of peers. Her kindness in interacting with others served her clients well. Jocelyn took joy in following the accomplishments and adventures of her beloved sons David and Alex. Her time was short with us but she made a big impact on those she met. Jocelyn is survived by her husband, Randy Potter; sons, David Philippides and Alex Philippides; mother Nancy Jenson (Jerry); and brother, Jerome Olander. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to your local animal rescue organization