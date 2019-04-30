|
JOEL ELBERT HENSLEY
July 4, 1932 ~ April 6, 2019
Joel E. Hensley, born July 4, 1032 in Westwood, CA, passed away April 6, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA.
Joel's parents were Uel & Virginia Hensley, one of the original families in the area. Joel was a Sargent in the Korean War. He worked in the lumber industry all his life. He spent his free time hunting and fishing.
Joel is survived by his 2 daughters, Jenet and Anita, Joseph, his grandson, Jadyn and Jax, his great grandchildren.
Joel's Celebration of Life will be held May 3, 2019 at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge at 2pm.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019