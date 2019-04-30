Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOEL HENSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOEL ELBERT HENSLEY


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOEL ELBERT HENSLEY Obituary



JOEL ELBERT HENSLEY


July 4, 1932 ~ April 6, 2019




Joel E. Hensley, born July 4, 1032 in Westwood, CA, passed away April 6, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA.


Joel's parents were Uel & Virginia Hensley, one of the original families in the area. Joel was a Sargent in the Korean War. He worked in the lumber industry all his life. He spent his free time hunting and fishing.


Joel is survived by his 2 daughters, Jenet and Anita, Joseph, his grandson, Jadyn and Jax, his great grandchildren.


Joel's Celebration of Life will be held May 3, 2019 at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge at 2pm.
Published in Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.