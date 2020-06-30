













John Allen Purdy





July 12, 1941 - June 23, 2020







John Allen Purdy passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on June 23rd, 2020 in Chico, CA at Windchime of Chico due to complications associated with Alzheimer's disease.Mr. Purdy is survived by his children, Laura Sullivan (Eric), Mark Purdy, Sarah Fragoso (John), stepchildren John Bush, Stephen Bush (Dana), Rebecca Bush Foster (Troy), grandchildren, Coby Fragoso, Jaden Fragoso, Rowan Fragoso, Shaela Sullivan, Hayden Bush, Madeline Bush, Adam Bush, Morgan Foster, and Owen Foster, his brother Joseph Donald Purdy (Annelie) and niece Kimberly Purdy (Steven). Carol Purdy, his loving wife and mother of his children, preceded him in death after a long battle with breast cancer on May 14th, 2005. John later married Sandra Bush who was his loyal partner and co-adventure seeker until her passing on December 24th, 2019.Mr. Purdy was born on July 12th, 1941 in Oklahoma City, OK to Allen Beamer (A.B.) and Melissa Ruth Sanders Purdy. He married Carol in 1963 and graduated from California State University Long Beach in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. In 1967 John and Carol moved to Red Bluff, CA where Mr. Purdy began working for the Red Bluff School District as a 5th grade teacher. His legacy lives on as the teacher who incorporated music into his lessons and never let a child finish the school year without instilling a devotion to reading.Mr. Purdy was a devoted Christian and member of The Church of Christ. He loved to preach and share the word of God and will always be remembered for his profound love for the Lord. He also loved music, was an accomplished golfer who enjoyed playing rounds (and winning) with his son and son-in-laws as often as possible, and who's dad jokes rivaled the best of them.Mr. Purdy was an elected member of the Red Bluff School Board, a member of SIRS, and a member of Toastmasters International. He was well respected and loved in the communities of Red Bluff, CA and Richmond Kentucky, and he will be greatly missed.The children of Mr. Purdy will be hosting a virtual celebration of life via the platform Zoom scheduled for July 2nd, at 2:00pm PST. His family and friends are invited to attend virtually to celebrate Mr. Purdy's life. Please register in advance for the celebration by following this link:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the event.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Butte Home Health & Hospice by clicking here: