













John Buckley Jr.





April 29, 1950 - January 18, 2020







John Buckley Jr., 69, of Red Bluff, passed away on January 18, 2020 at home while he slept.John will be interned at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo with full military honors.Services will be on June 26, 2020 at 11:00. At 9:00 AM The Patriot Riders Guards will escort him from Blair's in Redding to the cemetery.John Buckley was born in Everett Massachusetts to John Buckley Senior and Marion Buckley on April 29, 1950. He went to school at Central Valley and Anderson High Schools. He married Janet Roberts on October 5, 1998 in Redding, CA. John worked for The Tehama County Department of Social Services for 17 years and retired in 2015. He was a veteran of Viet Nam and served as a Green Beret in the Army with the 101st Airborne Battalion. John was awarded The National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Paratrooper Badge.John is survived by Janet Buckley; his brothers Wayne Buckley and Scott Buckley his children Marilyn Friedman and John Buckley III; stepdaughter Celeste Castaldo and his five grandchildren Syaria Buckley, Tyler Buckley, Michael Friedman, Timothy Friedman, and Nickolas Friedman.