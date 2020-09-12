1/1
John Ralph Reid
John Ralph Reid


January 13, 1931 - September 4, 2020




John Ralph Reid passed away on September 4, 2020 at the age of 89 in Red Bluff California. He was born in Clebit Oklahoma on January 13th, 1931. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good nap. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Rosalie Reid, son Ron Reid and daughter- in-law Neita, daughter Sheree Reid Bernier and son-in-law Christopher Dunn. Grandchildren Roneita Lepage(Jim), Justin Reid(Danielle), Michael Souza, Chelsie Reid, Tristan Holbrook and Kayla Dunn and 17 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Dianna Dunn and granddaughter Cheryl Myrick Simmons. He was an honest hardworking man having been a timber faller for over 40 years. He will be forever loved and greatly missed by us all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
