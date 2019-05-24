|
|
John Wilson
February 14, 1958 - May 16, 2019
John Wilson, 61, was born in Red Bluff, CA. on February 14, 1958, to Ray L. and Roberta N. Wilson.
John passed away on May 16th, 2019, he lived in Middleton, ID.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Jacki Wilson, his children Jeff Ellis and Nikki Hartman. He had four grandchildren and one great grandson, two brothers Bruce (Jodi) and Bob (Marsha), several nieces and nephews. He preceded in death by his sister Beverly, his father and mother.
Published in Daily News on May 24, 2019