JOSEPH CHARLES AKERS
September 28, 1921 ~ November 23, 2019
Joseph Charles Akers passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 98.
Joe was born Sept 28 1921 in Dinuba, Tulare County, California where the "Akers" name was well known. Both his father and grandfather were farmers and blacksmiths by trade. They were instrumental in the development of their Dinuba community. He was very proud to come from a family of hard working people.
Joe lost his father at a young age. When he was 13 years old both he and his brother went to work to help support themselves and their mother. Joe delivered goods for the local pharmacy using his donkey and a wooden cart.
During WW2 he interrupted his college studies to enlist in the Army Air Corp, August 1943. He devoted 4 years, training at Valley Forge and receiving a commission as Second Lieutenant Armament Division at Yale University.
After the war he returned to California and completed his education at University of California Berkeley with a degree in forestry, making him the first college graduate in the history of his family.
In 1951 he married Mary Rachel Calvert and whisked her away to the tiny logging town of Sterling City California where he was employed by the Diamond Match Corporation. After a brief location in Chico, California he and his family settled in Red Bluff, California in 1959 with the opening of the Diamond National Lumber Mill. He was well respected among those in the industry, making many friends along the way. He quickly climbed the corporate ladder eventually attaining the title of Timber & Lands Manager West Coast Division.
While Joe was dedicated to his career and proud of his accomplishments, his real satisfaction in life was his lifelong love for the outdoors.
Beginning at the age of two he was an avid fisherman. Even in his early 90s he was still taking his boat up to the lake to go fishing. He also enjoyed bird hunting and after retirement he developed some land in Butte County to operate as a Pheasant Hunting Club. He was happy to share these interests with his children, his nephews, his grandchildren and any of their friends, thus passing along to the next generations an understanding and respect for the wildlife and environment he so greatly loved.
And his dogs! Oh how he loved his dogs! Mary often said she would like to "come back as one of his dogs".
Joe was predeceased by his parents Roy Dick Akers and Lucile Brent Akers, his brother Richard Brent Akers and all of his extended family, Aunts, Uncles & cousins.
He is survived by his wife Mary, his children Richard Akers & Marlu Akers Stroud (Dale), his grandchildren: Laura Reeves, Danny Reeves (Valerie), Bryan Akers, David Akers, Dallas Stroud, & Austin Stroud, and two great grandchildren: Avery & Tinley Reeves.
Joe enjoyed learning. He never lost interest in discovering new information and he liked to share what he knew. It has been said (lovingly) that if you ask him the time, he will tell you how to make the watch. He will be remembered as a friendly man, quiet and thoughtful and sometimes humorous. He was a man of high principals, responsible, true to his word and always a gentleman. He lived a good and noble life.
It was his request that there be no services.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019