Joseph Paddock

A graveside service will be held for Joseph Nathan Paddock, 86 of Chico, on Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Corning. Joe was born June 20, 1934 in Winfield, Kansas. He was raised in Chester, California before the family moved to Red Bluff where he graduated from Red Bluff High School. Joe retired from the California Department of Forestry in 1988 where he worked for 28 years as a Captain. He learned many skills from his father before joining the forestry. His survivors include two daughters, Kim Paddock of Rio Vista, Sharon Sutton-Paddock of Okmulgee, OK; one son Robert Paddock of Durham; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Paddock, Nathan Paddock, Seth Baldridge and Savannah Baldridge; three great grandchildren, Cooper, Maddy and Cannon Baldridge. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brusie Funeral Home.