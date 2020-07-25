













Joseph Robert Harrop





November 30, 1939 - July 14, 2020







Joseph (Joe) Robert Harrop, educator, writer, community leader, father, and husband, passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2020.Born on November 30, 1939 in San Francisco, CA, Joe was the son of Joseph F. Harrop and Elinor Harrop and was brother to Thomas Harrop. After graduating in 1957 from Lincoln High School, Joe completed his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Stanford University in 1961. Soon after graduation, Joe met his future wife Ida (Peachey) Louise Blanck at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in San Francisco. Shortly thereafter, Joe enlisted in the Army. Following basic training at Fort Ord, Joe was stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. Highlights from his service include being deployed to Martin Luther King's March on Washington as well as the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. In 1964, Joe was honorably discharged from the Army. Joe returned to San Francisco in 1965 and married Peachey at Lakeside Presbyterian Church. In 1968, Joe enrolled at San Francisco State to earn two bachelor's degrees in History and English while also earning his teaching credentials. Joe went on to teach English and reading at Benjamin Franklin Junior High School in San Francisco. Thus was the start of a very long and dedicated career in education.In 1971, Joe was accepted to graduate school at Stanford University in a combined program with the School of Business and the School of Education. He was awarded a master's degree in Educational Administration in 1973 and continued at Stanford where he received his Doctorate of Philosophy. In April 1973, upon being hired as the Director of Business Services at Red Bluff High School, Joe and his family made their move to their new home. For ten years, Joe continued in various positions at Red Bluff High School, finishing his tenure there as Acting Superintendent of Red Bluff High School.In 1983, Joe was hired as the Superintendent/Principal at Gerber Elementary School. During his tenure, the school grew in size and Joe oversaw many changes to the campus as well as the building of their first multi-use gym and auditorium. Joe retired from Gerber School in June of 2000. Following Joe's "retirement" he worked as the Dean of Education at Simpson College as well as the Interim Superintendent at Red Bluff High School.Committed to his community, Joe was a dedicated member of The Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff where he was instrumental in creating a local laundry ministry. He was further ordained as an Elder and Deacon at the church as well as serving on various committees of the Presbytery of Sacramento. Additionally, Joe was a member of the Red Bluff Kiwanis Club and the Red Bluff Rotary Club. He served on the Board of Directors for Family Counseling Center and on the Parks and Recreation Committee.For many years, Joe wrote a weekly column in the Red Bluff Daily News, a hobby he enjoyed as it created a new opportunity to further engage with his community and celebrate the many and sometimes simple joys of living in Red Bluff. With a constant intellectual curiosity, Joe had a strong desire to understand people and find common ground with everyone he met. This pursuit was furthered through his extensive travel, both domestically and internationally, as well as through a voracious appetite for reading and lifelong learning.Above all, Joe was devoted to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Peachey, his children: Joseph Robert Harrop, Jr. (Wendy), James Harrop (Diane) and Christina Harrop (Allan), grandchildren: Emma Flinchbaugh, Jonah Naplan, Elliot Naplan, Samuel Harrop and Zachary Harrop and other cherished extended family.Due to current events, the family will not hold a public memorial at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's honor can be made to The Presbyterian Church of Red Bluff, 838 Jefferson St., Red Bluff, CA 96080, or The Family Counseling Center, 1112 Washington St., Red Bluff, CA 96080.