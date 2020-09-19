













Joy B. McClain





July 24, 1934 - September 6, 2020







Joy B. McClain, 86 passed thru Heaven's gate on Sunday, September 6 th , 2020 to be reunited with her husband of 67 years George, son Richard and Grandson Christopher. Joy bravely battled illness these last years and was comforted by her loving and supportive family who was at her side as she entered Heaven.Joy Bernice Rinesmith was born on July 24,1934 in Red Bluff. She was the youngest of 11 siblings born to Clarence and Edna Rinesmith. Joy attended Tehama schools and later Corning High. In the Fall of '52 she would meet the "one". She fell in love and on June 21, 1952 she married George E. McClain in a double ring ceremony in Reno. The newly married couple settled in Corning to start their family. Because Joy was the youngest sibling, she was close in age to several of her nieces and nephews. "Aunt Joy" was a favorite in the Rinesmith family. George and Joy would have 3 children Steve, Richard and Cheryl. Joy's life was centered around her family. She was proud of her children, grandchildren and most recently her great-grandchildren. She was what most folks call a "homemaker" devoting most of her time to raising her family. Joy and George purchased their first and only home in 1960 and lived in this home until her passing. She did work outside the home when the kids were grown. She was employed by Sunsweet Growers after harvest to grade the fruit. She "worked the belt" as she called it for 20 plus years with old friends and made new friends too.Joy was proceeded in death by her brothers and sisters, her husband of 67 years George last November, son Richard in 1982 and grandson Christopher in 2006. She is survived by son Steve and wife Cindy of Corning, daughter Cheryl of Chico, granddaughter Melissa and husband Jim Lodin of Corning, great granddaughter Makayla and great grandson Carson along with nieces and nephews and many friends and relatives. Joy was very generous and was always there when family and friends were in need. You could always count on "Mom" and "Aunt Joy". She was also known as "Grandma" and "GG" (short for great grandma).