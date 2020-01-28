Home

JOYCE MARIE (PALACZ) RODRIGUEZ


1943 - 2019
Joyce Marie (Palacz) Rodriguez, age 76 of Red Bluff, CA. passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, surrounded by family and good friend, Ron. Joyce was born on April 5, 1943 in Elba, Nebraska, to the late Zigmond and Lillian Palacz, where she was raised and attended school. Joyce met the love of her life, Roy, in Nebraska, and they eloped in Texas, in 1960. In 1961 Roy and Joyce moved to Red Bluff, California, where they raised their three children.


In Red Bluff, Joyce worked at Kimberly Clark, Roseburg Plywood, and Wal-Mart Distribution Center before retiring. Joyce loved spending time in the mountains and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding quads, camping, and hanging out at the cabin.


Joyce is survived by her three children: Joanne (Tim) Molarius, Patty (Jim) Ellis, and Randy (Tammy) Rodriguez; six grandchildren: Kristy, Andria, Derek, Kayla, Janae, and Rocky; and six great­grandchildren: Alyssia, Ramon, Julian, Jayda, Jeslynn, and Brianna. Joyce is also survived by her brother Jerome (Rosie) Palacz, nephew Jeremy (Stephanie) Palacz, and their two children Karter and Joanna. Joyce was proceeded by her loving husband, Roy T. Rodriguez, and her parents.


Celebration of life and potluck luncheon will be held at Gerber Bible Fellowship, 301 Samson Avenue, Gerber, California 96035 on February 8, 2020 at 11 AM. There will be a private interment at Belle Mill Cemetery - Paynes Creek, California, at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020
