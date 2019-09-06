|
Juanita "Nita" Rae Hewitt
September 15, 1944 - August 26, 2019
Juanita "Nita" Rae Hewitt passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 74.
Juanita was born on September 15, 1944 to Melvin and Joyce Brown in Kingman, Kansas. She graduated from Ripon High School. On October 4th, 1971 she married Ray Hewitt in Carson City Nevada.
Juanita worked at Gerber school from 1973-1994 as a teachers aide for almost 25 years and then worked at K-Mart from 1983-1994 for 10 years. She enjoyed sewing and attending church at the Nazarene Church in Red Bluff. She was also a 4-H leader. Juanita's favorite thing to do the most was spending time with her friends and family.
Juanita is survived by her husband Ray Hewitt of Gerber, CA., her 3 siblings, Karen Moss of Gridley, CA., Ida Lewis of Sun City, AZ., and Geri Costa of Ripon, CA., and her 3 children. Allen (Ginger) Hewitt of Spruce Pine, NC., Cliff (Ana) Hewitt of Las Vegas, NV., and Valerie (Harry) Orrick of Red Bluff, CA.. She had 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on August 30, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetary.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019