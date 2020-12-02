



Judy Nunes







Judy Nunes passed away November 23, 2020 at her home in Minden, Nevada. She was 77.Judy was raised on the family ranch at Jelly's Ferry and attended Sacred Heart and Bend elementary schools before graduating from Red Bluff High School in 1960.After graduating from Shasta College and Sacramento State University, she worked for Sacramento County Social Services until her retirement.She also trained tracking dogs and was very active in the Sacramento dog tracking community.Following her retirement, she moved to Minden, Nevada.Judy was preceded by her father, Robert Nunes, and brother, David, both of Red Bluff.She is survived by her mother, Faith Nunes and sister Patty Nunes, both of Red Bluff, brother Bob and sister-in-law Valerie of Minden, Nevada, brothers and sisters-in-law Bill and Joanne and Jim and Mary of Calpine, California, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great, great nieces.