Katherine Mary Owens Cassel
March 20, 1924 - February 5, 2020
Katherine Mary Owens Cassel passed away on February 5, 2020 in Redding, CA.. She was born in Redding, CA. on March 20, 1924 to Roy and Josephine Owens, prominent cattle ranchers who lived 12 miles west of Red Bluff on Reeds Creek Road. She was raised on the family cattle ranch and this experience was one of her fondest memories. She attended a one room school house where she made life long friends.
After graduation from Red Bluff High School, she attended Ashland College in Oregon for one year before moving back home after her older brother Bob Owens passed away.
While working at Penney's department store in Red Bluff she met and married Bill Robinson in 1947. They then had two daughters Kathleen and Linda. After thirteen years she and her husband divorced and she became a single mother. She was the best single mom ever.
She married Vernon Cassel in 1961. He was killed two years later in a work accident and once again she was a single mom.
Katherine enjoyed gardening and had beautiful flowers year round in her yard. She regularly walked with her daughter 6 miles everyday until the age of 85. She enjoyed baking and sharing goodies with her friends.
She was the last of Roy and Josephine's 12 children. She was very honored last year to see her family honored as Grand Marshall's for the Red Bluff Round-up. She loved to tell stories about the Owens family to anyone who would listen.
She is survived by two daughters Kathleen Whitson, husband Ed and Linda Rogers, husband Ron. She also leaves four granddaughters (who each think they were her favorite), two great grand sons and the Macdonald's her adopted family.
She was proceded in death by sister's Lavern Owens, Bernadine Van Loan, and Yvonne Kirchenbauer, borther's Bob, Carroll, Hap, Bill, Jimmy, Ralph, Jack and Craig Owens.
At her request, no services will be held.
Published in Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020