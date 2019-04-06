













KATHRYN V. McGREAL









Kathryn V. McGreal was a loving wife, mother of seven, grandmother of eight and great grandmother of thirteen, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was 97 1/2 years old. She lived in Dairyville for forty-seven years moving from Anahiem, CA in 1972. She attended Sacred Heart Parish of Red Bluff.





Kathryn was raised in Paxton, Illinois along with one sister and four brothers. She was the last surviving family member.





Kathryn was a beautician in her early years. In 1960, the family moved from Illinois to Anahiem, California. Then in 1972, the family moved to Dairyville, California to raise cattle. She worked alongside her husband, Donald, on the ranch. They were married for sixty-five years until his passing on August 14, 2008.





Kathryn leaves behind five children, Mary Rust and Cheryl Paradis of Red Bluff, Mike and Steve McGreal and Donna Wood, all from Southern California. Two sons predeceased Kathryn, Jerome in 1985 and Gregory in 2014.





A private family celebration will be held in her honor.