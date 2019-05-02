













Kathy (McGowan) Lammay





1947-2019









Kathy passed away at her home in Red Bluff on March





27, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Lammay, her sons,Kenneth and Stephen, and their wives, Malia and Melanie. Also,she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren;Brooke,Dylan, Owen and Colin.





Kathy was born in Plattsburgh, NY in 1947 to Jim and Bette McGowan. The family moved to Red Bluff in 1957 and she attended and graduated from Mercy Academy and Mercy High School. She later earned her teaching credential from Chico State and her master's degree in Pastoral Care from Loyola University, New Orleans. Kathy worked as a teacher for 37 years,the last 31of which were at Sacred Heart School in Red Bluff.





Kathy was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and an associate of the Sisters of Mercy. She volunteered with the Ladies Guild, enjoyed traveling, reading and playing with her grandkids. She was friendly and generous to all. Her laughter will be missed.





Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church. The rosary on May 17th at 7 PM and the funeral mass May 18th at 10 AM. Luncheon reception to follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall at 2255 Monroe Ave., Red Bluff.