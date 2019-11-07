|
|
KAY SALE
Kay Sale died Oct. 29, 2019, in McKinleyville, California, of natural causes. She was 89.
Kay (Grace Carolyn LeTendre) was born and raised in Berkeley, California, and attended UC Davis where she met David D. Sale. They were married in 1951 and moved to Red Bluff in 1959, where Kay became involved in several community activities, including Children's Home Society, Wilcox Oaks Golf Club, athletic leagues and bridge clubs. She worked as a secretary at Mercy High School for over 30 years, where she made many lifelong friends among the students and staff.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband Dave. She is survived by daughters Lauren Wilson (Tobi Wilson), Lynda Stockton, and Carolyn Sale (Patrick Ewald); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Kay is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Tom Sale, Ryan and Cindy Sale, Joan Sale, and Connie and Eric Pettinger, and her sister-in-law, Suzanne Sale, all of Red Bluff.
There will be no formal service. In remembrance of Kay, the family asks that donations be made to a favorite animal charity or local hospice.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019