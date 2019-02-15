



KENNETH ARCHIE BUTLER





August 12, 1937 ~ December 15, 2018









Kenneth Archie Butler, 81, of Port Orchard Washington, died December 15, 2018





Ken was born on August 12, 1937, in Red Bluff, California to Archer and Erma (Shofner) Butler.





He attended Red Bluff High School and continued his education at Shasta College in Fire Science including classes through the California Fire Service Training and Education System.





Ken joined the Red Buff Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter in 1966 and was hired as a fulltime Fire Engineer in 1973 promoting to Fire Captain retiring in 1997. Ken remained with the Fire Department as Volunteer assisting the fire department including Station II museum curator until 2008. Prior to the fire department he was employed by Diamond National and the Tremont Hotel.





Ken also served in the Army receiving an honorable discharge in 1966 and the Army National Guard receiving an honorable discharge in 1964





Ken's many interests consisted of woodworking, hunting and fishing, traveling, collecting old car signs and spending time with his wife.





He is preceded in death by his mother Erma, father Archer, and sister Betty Moorehead. He is survived by this wife Sue; sons Mike Butler, Randy Butler, and Terry Raudebaugh; daughter Tina Turner; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.





A celebration of life will be held this summer in Red Bluff with a date to follow.