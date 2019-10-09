|
|
Kenneth Charles Iverson
June 23, 1938 - October 1, 2019
Kenneth Charles Iverson passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care in Red Bluff. Born in Los Angeles, in his uncle's car, Ken was the eldest of three boys. His mother died when he was 9 years old. When he became high school age he moved to Indio, California, with his maternal grandmother, graduating from Coachella Valley High School.
He studied Electrical Engineering in San Francisco, where he met the girl that was to become his wife, Mabel "Missy" Hiatt. Daughter, Evelyn, was born in 1956. During that time he worked at Standard Stations, Inc. and became the youngest assistant manager in the company.
In 1958, he moved his family to Ukiah, California, where his son, David, was born. Ken took a job at Masonite followed by a position with the City of Ukiah before moving to the California Division of Highways, now known as CalTrans. Employment at the California Department of Water Resources resulted in the family's relocation to Tracy, California, in 1964, and then to Gustine, California, until his retirement in 1994. While in Gustine, Ken served as chairman of the city Planning Committee and was on the Gustine School Board.
After retiring, he and Missy moved to Portola, California, where he became an active volunteer for the Western Pacific Railroad Museum. He learned to drive a locomotive and became an Instructor Engineer in the "Run-A-Locomotive" program at the museum. In 2010, he and Missy moved to Red Bluff to be closer to their son and his family. He was stricken with Parkinson's Disease and suffered a stroke. The last two years of his life were spent as a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living in the Memory Care Unit.
Ken leaves his wife of 63 years, Mabel "Missy"; daughter Evelyn Falk (Larry) of Xenia, Ohio; son David (Kristin); grandchildren Zachary (Savannah), Emmaline and Miranda; and great-grandsons Jaxon and Logan.
A service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 13, at the Presbyterian Church located at 838 Jefferson Street in Red Bluff. Memorial donations may be given to the Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund.
Published in Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019