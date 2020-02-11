|
KENNETH RAY EUSTED
1945 ~ 2020
Kenneth Ray Eusted was born January 28th 1945 in Red Bluff, CA. Born to Lucille & William Eusted; he was the 7th of 10 little Indians. Kenny grew up in Red Bluff and graduated from Red Bluff High in the class of 1963. As a kid he enjoyed hunting with his brothers, fishing, playing baseball, getting into shenanigans with his best friends and beating up on his nephews (all in good fun of course) to help toughen them up and prepare them for manhood.
Not long after graduation, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and was sent to Vietnam. After the war, he returned home which made his mama very happy and began his career as a logger. In 1970 Kenny met the love of his life, Becky Baker. They were married July 31st 1971 in Alturas, CA. Becky and Kenny purchased their first home at Dales Station outside Red Bluff in 1977 & still reside there today.
Kenny & Becky were blessed with their favorite son, Maren on March 5, 1975. Their favorite daughter Kendee Rae, born August 1, 1977 would share that birthday with her Papa Baker & every birthday was celebrated together.
Becky started a career at Caltrans in 1981 during a long winter layoff for Kenny. He stayed at home being Mr. Mom caring for their two children returning to work 9 months later. When Kendee was 6, Kenny and Becky did a permanent role reversal as he was severely injured in the woods, thus ending his logging career. This time was pivotal in raising two very strong, independent, hard working and driven children. Kenny only got the brush curling iron stuck in Kendee's hair once (on picture day) of which he cut every single prong off of it with a butcher knife to get it untangled. Kendee will tell you he didn't cut one strand of her hair! Maren only had a few rounds of stitches and trips to the ER (annually). When the kids got older Kenny was able to help out at Hill Enterprises as shop supervisor where he worked to restore cars. He was quite talented with a paint gun.
On August 12, 2000 Kenny & Becky would welcome their grandson, Ayden Kenneth Vance. The arrival of his 1st grandson brought a new level of joy to his life. Kenny quit his job to become full time Papa for Ayden, who was 14 months old when he & his mama & daddy moved next door. They would spend many days watching John Wayne marathons, eating cookies & drinking milk. He got to watch Barney when Becky was home, much to Kendee's dismay! Papa also took Ayden to Walmart which really got to Kendee! They played cowboys & Indians. Yep, with real Indians! Becky was working in a flower bed & got jumped by the Indians yelling, "get the white woman!" Kendee tried convincing him they shouldn't say that only to be met with many laughs from her dad! Kenny & Ayden watched the knife & sword show consistently & Kenny ordered a multi piece (like 90) set of knives & swords! What little boy wouldn't love that gift! The two of them shared their "own" language & I mean they spoke fluently to each other in what sounded like an Indian dialect, before Ayden formed real words.
Papa Kenny never missed Ayden's baseball games & was his biggest fan. A person would be hard pressed to find a stronger bond of love & security between Ayden & his Papa. As a matter of fact, I challenge that. In hindsight, I wish I had recorded some of the many events Papa & Ayden shared here at his home.
Kenny really loved spending time hunting, fishing, camping with his family, panning for gold, metal detecting, and playing cribbage. He was a skilled arrowhead maker and a joy to be with on the dance floor. Kenny loved music; he was a fan of Elvis, Jonny Cash and Eric Clapton to name a few. He also loved attending his kids' sports games and was their biggest fan (besides Becky, of course). This took on a new meaning when Ayden started playing junior giants and Kendee started coaching. He was so proud of that program and what it did for the kids in our community.
He adopted many of Maren and Kendee's friends and they considered him a dad, as well. Their home was such a great comforting space for so many when they needed a place to be loved and cared for. Kenny loved spending time gardening with Becky especially after he got Reba (the red tractor). He always looked forward to the annual Eusted family reunion, an event he never missed. Words cannot describe the unconditional love Kenny had for his family and friends. He was a sincere giver and was always willing and wanting to help. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Becky Eusted; son, Maren Eusted and wife Kelli; his daughter Kendee Eusted; and grandson Ayden Vance.
There are two siblings remaining; sister Nina Bennett & brother Roger Eusted. He was preceded in death by his mom & dad, Brothers Billy, John, Herman, Michael & Sisters Katie, Maralyn & Karen.
Kenny is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday February 15th at 2:00PM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Red Bluff, CA followed by A Celebration of Life starting at 3:30 PM at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 735 Oak St, Red Bluff, CA 96080.
In lieu of flowers Papa Kenny would appreciate donations to be made to the Junior Giants Program https: www.mlb.com/giants/community/fund/ways-to-give or
Giants Community Fund Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107
Published in Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020