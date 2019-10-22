Home

KERRY ELIZABETH FITZGERALD


1962 - 2019
KERRY ELIZABETH FITZGERLAD


September 6, 1962 ~ October 13, 2019




Kerry passed away in an all-terrain vehicle accident on a ranch outside of Cottonwood.


Kerry is predeceased by her parents William E. 'Bill' Fitzgerald and Dorothy Clark Fitzgerald. She is survived by her sons Michael Fereira of Mt. Shasta City and Max Fereira of Red Bluff, brother Mike (Maritza) Fitzgerald of San Francisco, sister Cathlin (Pat) Ryan of Redding, and close companion Bill Quinn of Cottonwood.


Kerry was born in San Francisco and raised in Redding. She was a graduate of Shasta High School and California State University, Chico. She worked as a social worker in Red Bluff.


A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church at 10:00am on Saturday, October 26th; followed by a celebration of her life at the Redding Elks Club.
Published in Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
