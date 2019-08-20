|
Kimberly Ann Benfield Porter
December 27, 1971 - July 31, 2019
Kimberly Ann Benfield Porter was born December 27, 1971 in Red Bluff CA. Kimberly loved life, the Lord and helping others. Throughout school Kimberly was known for her kindness and smiles. She was honored to receive the American Legion award in eighth grade and a lifetime member of CSF in high school. Kimberly enjoyed spending time with her youth group at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Bluff and dedicated herself to the Lord in March of 1986. Kimberly graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1990 and soon after became a Nanny. In 1995 she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Chico State University. She worked in the banking industry, for Tehama County Farm Bureau and PJ Helicopters. In December 2001 she married Mark "Bud" Porter. In June 2004 they welcomed a daughter Maranda Skye, into the world and in June 2006 a son, Allen Tracy. Being a wife and mother was a dream fulfilled. Kimberly also enjoyed and had a love for quilting and sewing which she passed on to her children. Kimberly witnessed for the Lord right up until she was with him on July 31, 2019 in Sacramento, CA with family surrounding her.
Funeral will be held August 24th @11am at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Bluff CA. Reception to follow at Tehama Fairgrounds.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019