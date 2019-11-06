Home

1949 - 2019
Lanny Armstrong, 70, passed away at home October 27, 2019.


He was born to Melba "Dean" & Wade Armstrong in Fayetteville, AR, June 5, 1949.


Lanny was a carpenter his whole life. Over the years Lanny has lived in Fullerton, Mission Viejo, Trabuco Canyon and Red Bluff, CA.


Lanny enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports.


Lanny is preceded in death by his parents Melba "Dean" Armstrong and Wade Armstrong.


He is survived by his children Nicholas Moughan and Kimberly Keeler, 3 grandchildren, brother Danny Armstrong and sisters Luanne Jensen and Kay Broulette, and ex-wife Debra Armstrong.


Join in with a celebration of life, which will be held at Tips (Red Bluff), November 15 at 6pm.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019
