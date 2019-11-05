|
|
LARRY RANDALL CAUGHEY
July 29, 1652 ~ October 22, 2019
Larry Randall Caughey passed away in his home Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was surrounded by family. Larry was born in Oroville, California July 29, 1952. He moved to Red Bluff at the age of 8. From a young age, Larry was a great mechanic and could fix almost anything. As a teen, he earned the nickname "Hot Rod" for his success at the local drag strip. A contractor for most of his life, there are homes and businesses all around the Red Bluff area that he had a hand in building. He had a passion for making something from nothing. Larry had a love for the outdoors and spent much of his free time on the river and in the woods hunting and fishing. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Caughey and Evelyn and Don Carlson. Survived by his two daughters Lechelle and Lacey Caughey and their mother Laura Caughey, brothers Steve Caughey, Dave and Jeanette Caughey, sister Teresa and Dave Merryman, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Red Bluff Diversion Dam, Camp Discovery Group Area on Saturday November 16, 2019 at noon. Anybody that knew and loved Larry please join us. 528-1076 for more info.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019