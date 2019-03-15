Home

Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Red Bluff Elks Lodge
Larry was born in Marysville, CA. He was the second son born to Jack and Doris Marshall. The Marshall family moved to Red Bluff in 1955 where Larry attended Jackson Heights and Antelope Elementary Schools. He was a graduate of Red Bluff High.


After high school Larry worked for a tree trimming company and later started a Lawn Maintenance business. In his later years, he worked for local cattle ranchers helping with all aspects of raising cattle. This was a job he truly loved .


Larry dearly loved his family, the 49ers and the SF Giants. He will always be remembered for his big smile, kind heart, and big bear hugs.


Larry is survived by his daughter: Melissa Marshall, brothers: Gary (Liz), Danny (Debbie), 5 nieces and nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews.


A memorial service for Larry will be held at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
