LESLEY (LES) M. ECKELS
October 30, 1934 ~ June 29, 2019
Lesley (Les) M. Eckels died peacefully at his home in Gladstone, North Dakota on June 29th, 2019. Les was born in Red Bluff, CA on Oct 30th, 1934 to Vernon (Doc) & Margie Eckels.
Les graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1952. He served in the Armed Services from 1952 to 1959. Throughout the years Les owned numerous businesses and was the original sponsor of the Les' Exxon Cowboys softball team. He enjoyed Hunting, Stock Car Racing at Shasta & Silver Dollar Speedway, helping friends with their livestock and playing fast & slow pitch softball. He continued to play softball well into his 60's.
Les is survived by his wife Helen, children: Marvin Eckels, Lezlie Eckels, Kelly, Dale & Kathy Martinez, Sandy Beaudoin & Louis Lizor; Brother, Carl (Wes) Eckels; Sister, Laverna Stillwell, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & numerous Nieces & Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Don Eckels & sister, Pat Larson.
Published in Daily News on July 3, 2019