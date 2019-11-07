|
LESLIE RICHARD "DICK" FLETCHER
September 2, 1936 ~ November 1, 2019
Retired California Highway Patrol Officer Leslie Richard "Dick" Fletcher died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home in Nampa, Idaho. He was 83.
Born Sept. 2, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Harold and Donna (Preslar) Fletcher. He was a graduate of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy and the CHP Academy. He served as an air traffic controller in the United States Air Force. He served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and later was an undercover officer and a motor officer with the Torrance Police Department during the Watts riots. He retired in 1989 from the CHP after 24 years of service.
He began working as a painting contractor in the 1970s while still with the CHP and retired from that work in 2002.
He and his wife Rita sold the Red Bluff home that he had built himself and traveled the country in a fifth-wheel. They moved to Maui where he worked as a law enforcement officer at the Maui Airport. They relocated to Nampa in 2010.
Survivors include: his wife of 39 years, Rita; children Linnea Fletcher of Palisades, CO.; Renee Goddard (Dave) of Red Bluff; Shawn Fletcher of Red Bluff; and Tom Fletcher of Fruitland, ID; stepchildren Steve Goff (Rhonda) of Kellogg, ID, Rick Goff (Desiree) of Red Bluff; Degie Taylor (Tom) of Nampa, ID; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Sue Jeanne Fletcher.
A private graveside service with family and friends will be held at 11:00 Nov. 13 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Mr. Fletcher was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019