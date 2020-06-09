Linda Lou Armstrong
September 6, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Linda Lou Armstrong left this earth to follow the sun Sunday, May 24, 2020. Linda came into this world September 6, 1947, born to Ruby and Cledith Armstong of Hayward, California. From the beginning Linda's life seemed destined towards service to others. At the young age of 19 Linda enlisted in the US Air Force and for 21 years Linda worked for Shasta County Child Protective Services where she worked tirelessly for the children and families of Shasta County until her retirement in 2016. In 1994 Linda married the love of her life, Vernon Hilstad. Linda and Vern enjoyed many great adventures together. Linda's other loves in life included music, dancing, gardening, sailing, camping, and riding on the back of whatever motorcycle Vern owned at the time. Above all else, Linda loved her family and dear friends who became her family. Linda was kind, loving, genuine and gave wholly of herself to others. Linda blessed the lives of all that she touched while alive on this earth Her presence, love and selflessness will leave a void in the hearts of everyone who knew her, forever... Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Cledith Armstrong, her brothers Billy and Tommy Armstrong, great granddaughter Morgan Wagner and their faithful cHOCOlate lab Jake. Linda is survived by her husband Vernon Hilstad of Red Bluff, son James Armstrong, step children Tod (Lisa) Hilstad and Tammy (Cort) McKee, Sisters Joy (Bob) Renfro and Connie (Gary) Bernd,Grandchildren Michael, Stephanie, Derrick, Mandy, Trisha, Sarah, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff. A celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a future date.
One day, you'll look to see I've gone,
For tomorrow may rain,
so I'll follow the sun - The Beatles
Published in Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.